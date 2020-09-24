BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Salary Board met Tuesday morning to vote on several positions presented to them.
Sheriff Carl Gotwald asked the salary board to allow him to change a part-time sheriff’s deputy to a full-time position. He wanted to re-establish this position that had previously been removed by the salary board.
“The responsibility of taking over the three magistrates and the workload there, with the workload we created a second person in the office for taking care of civil and everything,” Gotwald said. “We’re actually working these people 40 hours a week now just to get the work done. They are working full-time hours.”
He said the current climate around law enforcement keeps many people from applying for jobs in the field. He said he likes to send his deputies in pairs, and this position would give the department six full-time deputies.
“We have one person who’s always running by themselves at times we have to send them out. Usually they’re only doing civil service… Not saying that’s not dangerous, there’s been people shot going to the house just because they showed up in their uniform,” Gotwald said.
Commissioner Jack Matson voiced his opinion against re-creating this position, saying it was originally removed because of Gotwald exceeding his budget.
“You were over budget the first three years we were in office… without any regard to how you’re managing your people, and the only way we figured we could keep you under budget or within line was to remove that person. I think it’s foolish at this point to discuss adding a person or subtracting a person or any permanent people in the middle of COVID with budget only a month away,” Matson said.
When questioned about whether this was in his budget or not, Gotwald said he asked for this to be included in it, but didn’t know if it was or not. Gotwald motioned for the position, and was seconded by Jefferson County Treasurer James Vansteenburg.
“Then we’ll roll (call) that motion then. Carl wants to add a full-time position to his department without any regard to budget,” Matson said.
Vansteenburg suggested some of the CARES grant money could be used to pay the extra wages. In a roll call vote Matson and county Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik voted no, while Gotwald, Vansteenburg and county Commissioner Herb Bullers voted yes. The motion carried for the full-time position.