HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a three-day increase of 1,488 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,202,863 since the pandemic began.
There were 684 new cases reported Tuesday, 315 new cases reported Monday, and 489 new cases reported Sunday.
There are 1,028 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 257 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 95 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, 54.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 194,744 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Jefferson County reported 3,329 cases; 1,960 confirmed and 1,369 probable. Clearfield County reported 8,587 cases; 6,278 confirmed and 2,309 probable. Elk County reported 2,861 cases; 1,576 confirmed and 1,285 probable.
Reporting three-day increases, Jefferson County reported seven new cases. Clearfield County reported nine new cases. Elk County reported two new cases.
Jefferson County reported 98 deaths. Clearfield County reported 147 total deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Jefferson County is at 8,554, in Clearfield County, 21,814, and in Elk County, 6,527, according to the Department of Health.
There were six new deaths reported Saturday, five new deaths reported Sunday, and no new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 27,214 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,604,962 patients who have tested negative to date.
Across the region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Forest County reported 1,431 cases and 21 deaths.
— Clarion County reported 3,183 cases and 92 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,351 cases and 176 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 303 total cases and seven deaths.
— Potter County has 1,182 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,771 cases and 72 deaths.