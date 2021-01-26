HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 4,628 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The statewide case total is now 812,495.
There are 3,887 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 770are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Of the total cases, 98,252 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 79 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 5,395 cases; 4,250 confirmed and 1,145 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,444 cases; 1,525 confirmed and 919 probable. Elk County reported 2,067 cases; 1,137 confirmed and 930 probable.
Clearfield County reported 24 new cases. Jefferson County reported 17 new cases. Elk County reported 3 new cases.
Clearfield County reported two new deaths, totaling 90 total deaths. Elk County reported one new death, totaling 32 deaths. Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 71 total deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 16,090, in Elk County, 4,971, and in Jefferson County, 6,845, according to the Department of Health.
There were 219 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 20,883 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 84,610 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 83,973 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,579,851 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,421 cases and 71 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,691 cases and 146 deaths.
— Centre County reported 10,724 cases and 186 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 232 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,248 cases and 15 deaths.
— Potter County has 806 cases to date and 18 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,612 cases and 55 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 61,888 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,663 cases among employees, for a total of 73,551 cases at 1,530 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 10,266 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 25:
737,817 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to the DOH. This does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 473,449 people who have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 132,184 people who have received two doses (fully covered).
- The math results in 737,817 doses administered.