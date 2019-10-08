BROOKVILLE — Rep. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) discussed concerns of citizens during the first of his scheduled town hall meetings in Brookville last week at the Heritage House.
Dush has invited residents of the 66th Legislative District to attend one of the four town hall meetings that are scheduled for this month.
The three other town hall meetings will be held at the following locations:
- Brockway at the Brockwayville Depot Center on Oct. 10.
- Marion Center at the high school auditorium on Oct. 17.
- Punxsutawney at the community center on Oct. 24.
Each town hall is on a Thursday and will begin at 6 p.m.
Topics covered at the Brookville town hall included education, taxes and economic development.
Regarding education, Dush talked about how the education system is moving away from critical thinking. He said the new long-form way of teaching math problems, saying they’re making students frustrated trying to solve the problems long hand, and causing them to rely more and more on technology to solve the problems.
“The reason they’re getting rid of cursive is they don’t want people reading the actual documents like the constitution,” said Dush. “It’s unfortunate we have people in the upper echelons trying to destroy critical thinking.”
A question about minimum wage was raised by a woman who is concerned because her children are uninterested in jobs starting at minimum wage. Dush said that other than jobs that are for high school students, no one in the state is making minimum wage.
“As far as raising the minimum wage, the market takes care of itself,” Dush said.
He referred to Sheetz raising their starting wages to $10 an hour and that this is becoming common.
“You put a $15 an hour wage increase, the restaurants and business around here … they’re done,” said Dush.
Dush also addressed taxes and the possibility of taxing retirement income, which is part of House Bill 13. He said one of the biggest issues we have in Pennsylvania is people moving into the state to retire who have never paid into the commonwealth. He says he is trying to figure out how to fix this and is trying to target that portion of the population.
“You have to take the money from some place,” Dush said.
Dush also talked about the possibility of increasing sales taxes. He said the border counties fight against it because they know their market will cross over into a different state to do their shopping. He said the legislature has to do something, but it has to be something that enough people are willing to sign.
One citizen asked if there would ever be a true transportation system brought to the area.
Dush said there had been some discussions about this in the government, and that they were considering utilizing Uber and Lyft for transportation through reimbursement. He said the area already has a couple drivers and more would likely come once they realized there was a market for the service.
Dush said he does not plan to run for re-election to the same office. However, he said would like to run for senate if the current senator doesn’t run again.
“I am going to be involved one way or another at the state and national level … you guys have been very kind to me,” Dush said.
He said he was grateful for the trust of the publi, and thanked everyone for their attendance and questions throughout the event.