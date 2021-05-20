PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough has experienced another set back on the East End Park upgrades, and is in need of further fundraising before the project can move forward, according to Borough Manager Toby Santik.
The East End Park project has been ongoing for many months, and continues to see setbacks. During last month’s council meeting, Santik was optimistic that the project would be moving forward soon, but that is not the case now.
Santik said the DCNR grant the borough was trying to get is for $87,900, and the borough has raised $58,000 for the match, leaving a $29,900 gap that still has to be raised.
He also said the tennis court, which is the key element of the project, came in way above the bid at $148,000. The total grant, if the borough is awarded it, would be $175,800.
“So as you can see, there’s not much room left for any other improvements,” Santik said.
Santik said the tennis court was originally quoted at about $110,000, which left money for pavilions and sidewalks that were also supposed to be part of the project. As of now, Santik said the pavilions and such are on the back burner as the tennis court is the main focus right now. They will be factored back in if funding allows it.
The other issue the borough has, there was only one bid turned in for the project. The EADS Group, the engineer on the project, reached out to five or six companies for bid, but only one responded.
DCNR questioned the legality of this, and the Borough Solicitor Nick Gianvito confirmed the borough should not accept a bid if only one was received. He said the recommendation from the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs was to rebid the project.
“So the project is back to square one. We will try and go ahead and see what we can do as far as raising the difference for the match, and first and foremost, resubmit for bid, and then we’ll go from there,” Santik said.
Most of the money that has already been raised was from the fundraising efforts of several families in town who have been working on the park as a memorial park for their children. The Graham and Smith families have largely contributed to the improvement of te park.
The Graham family raised about $50,000 and there was money left over from when the Smith family raised money for a section of the park.
Santik also worries that the cost could increase again with having to rebid the project.
“We keep pushing this back, and once the paving season starts if you’re not on that list, you’re all the way down to the bottom now, and you may not get done this year. So it may go for another year…” Santik said.
He said the hope is that if it gets pushed back another year the prices might go down.