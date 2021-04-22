BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners recently spoke with representatives from the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority about a few items the authority has been working on.
Solid Waste Recycling Coordinator Donna Cooper announced another electronic and household hazardous waste collection day scheduled for Saturday, May 1.
The registration is already available online at ecsr.net, which is the recycling service who will be handling the event. Once on the website, participants can find Jefferson County listed in the “upcoming recycling events” section on the right side of the screen to register.
The collection will be held at the same location as a previous one, 101 Preston Drive in Falls Creek, in the Goodwill parking lot. Items being accepted will be computers, printers, copiers, fax machines, phones, televisions, antifreeze, batteries, chemicals, pesticides and fluorescent bulbs. A full list is also available upon registration.
“The costs are going to be the same as in our September 2020 collection. For example if you have a television that you need to drop off, the cost will be 60 cents per pound. If you have electronics, that is 40 cents a pound, and again the costs are available on the website,” Cooper said.
A full list of prices can also be found online while registering.
“We expect a good turnout, hopefully, just like we did at the September collection where we collected 14.2 tons — somewhere around there again,” Cooper said.
Cooper is also available to offer help to anyone who needs assistance with registration.
The second item of news is that a new drop-off site for recycling has been established in Sykesville, said Cooper.
The new site is located on Kaughman Drive, according to street signs, but if searched online, it will show as Kaughman Street. Cooper said locals should turn at the Ideal Event Center site. The site will be able accept all materials as other recycling sites around the county, except for glass.
Cooper said the Sykesville population is a bit more than 1,100 people, and the authority expects about 20 tons or more of materials at the site in a year.
“We’re really excited about giving the residents of Jefferson County more opportunity to recycle closer to home,” Cooper said.
Her final update was to say the authority is working on its annual recycling update for the county.
“What I can tell you is that 2020 was a challenging year because of COVID. The drop-off sites did really well, and in particular we increased 20 tons on glass bottles and jars, but overall where it came to the recycling of commercial and business recycling, we are down significantly due to the closure orders, especially early on last spring,” Cooper said.