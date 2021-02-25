Editor’s note: This article was inadvertently cut in last week’s edition so we are republishing it in its entirety.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney family is doing all they can to find a living kidney donor for father and husband, Barry Young.
Young was told he would need a kidney transplant, and was also told a living donor would be the best option. He was accepted to the waiting list for UPMC at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh in November after a lengthy evaluation.
Young is on the UPMC waiting list for a transplant, but has much better odds finding someone on his own to donate a kidney to him. With this knowledge, his family set to spreading the word about his need for a kidney.
They had T-shirts made they wear often which display the website to be tested as a possible donor. The back of them say “My friend Barry needs a kidney” with the link included.
He was diagnosed with crescentic IGA nephropathy, which is an aggressive autoimmune disease that can affect the body’s ability to filter waste from the blood. The family learned this is something he was born with, and as a result of it the patient develops end stage renal disease and needs dialysis.
Currently, Young is treating his condition with dialysis treatments every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for four hours starting at 6 a.m. He has been on dialysis for a little more than a year, and says that it is very exhausting. In addition to the dialysis, Young’s fluid intake has to be closely monitored and a strict renal diet followed.
Young and his wife, Karen, have been married for 43 years, which the pair agree feels like a lifetime. Young and his wife were both teachers at the Punxsutawney Area School District. He retired in 2012 after 37 years as a special education teacher. His favorite part was the students.
“Just dealing with the students. Especially the troubled students… Just make life better for them,” Barry Young said.
He also spent each of those years being a coach for various teams within the district, but said that track and field was his favorite. Young himself had been a pole vaulter, and it was the event that he taught the track and field team when he coached. He was also a wrestling and football coach while teaching at the school.
“He spent so much of his life helping others, and now we are reaching out to others to find a donor that could save his life,” said Karen Young.
The benefits to Young with a living donor is a longer life expectancy, less health complications, and being able to live a more active lifestyle following the transplant.
According to Karen Young, on average a kidney from a deceased person lasts 14.7 years, and a living kidney lasts 26.6 years. A living kidney also cuts down on the long wait and reduces the length of hospitalization. A waitlist could take up to five years for Barry to get a kidney, all while his health continues to decline.
“Something else I thought was really interesting… three out of 1,000 people who die, die in such a manner that their organs can be used,” Karen Young said. “And then not everyone is an organ donor, so you look at how those statistics go down, down, down.
For those interested in being a possible donor, all the medical expenses for the procedure are paid for by the transplant recipient’s insurance. A social worker will work with the donor for possible assistance if the individual needs to take off work, and they may also be eligible for grants and other assistance. UPMC will evaluate the living donor for compatibility.
Signing up to be tested as a possible donor can be a completely anonymous process. A donor can choose to be kept completely anonymous throughout the entire process if they wish. Karen Young is also open to being contacted if someone is interested and would like to talk to them about the process.
For more information about being a living donor, visit UPMC.com/LivingDonorKidney. Those interested in being tested to see if they are a match for Young can go to livingdonorreg.upmc.com and provide Barry Young as the intended recipient’s name.
If donors aren’t a match for Young, they can still help him get a kidney by being a paired donor.
Being a paired donor means that if someone doesn’t match Young, but is a match for someone else, they can still help get him a kidney. If someone is tested to be a match for someone else, but is a match for Young, and their intended recipient matches a donor for Young, they can essentially swap donors so each of the recipients get the kidney they need.
“They’ll wait for someone else to match him, and then criss-cross the donors,” Karen Young said.
The family is eagerly waiting to find that one match they need to change Barry Young’s life and give him a chance at a healthy and normal life.