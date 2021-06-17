MARIENVILLE — The Forest County Business Alliance held the first ever Bigfoot Festival in Marienville over the weekend as a fundraiser event for the county.
Robin Sharrow, executive director of the business alliance, said the idea was suggested by a local resident two years ago. The business alliance received grant money to first start the festival, and get the event started to support the group.
The furthest vendor at the festival came from Tennessee, and was one of the first ones to sign up. There were also some speakers who came from New Jersey and other areas.
The business alliance also hosted the Bigfoot hunt, which consisted of 10 Bigfoot silhouettes around a 15 mile radius. Each person or group who signed up got clues to try to find all the silhouettes. The person to find all 10 in the shortest amount of time won $100.
“One of them just came back and checked in. They said they started it last night, stayed out until 10 o’clock and then came back this morning and finished up,” Sharrow said.
Participants were required to take photos of themselves with each silhouette. The fastest completion time was three hours and 20 minutes by Carla Dzurinda.
The festival also filled the town with vendors of all sorts, some selling Bigfoot specific wares and merchandise, and some not Bigfoot specific, but each vendor had at least one Bigfoot-themed item for the event. There were also Bigfoot-themed games set up for children and families to participate in.
For the Bigfoot enthusiasts, there were speakers in the pavilion throughout the weekend giving their ideas of Bigfoot, and their experiences in hunting for the elusive creature.
One such speaker, Fred Saluga, of West Virginia, presented three different theories he’s come across for what “Bigfoot” is. The first being that Bigfoot is a “cryptologic hominid creature” stemming from the ape family or an early human, that Bigfoot comes from an extraterrestrial origin, or that it is an interdimensional being.
Sharrow said the festival was huge, and considered the event a success.