BROOKVILLE — The Gingerbread Tour was a huge success once again this year drawing a large number of shoppers to local stores for the well known weekend.
This annual event highlights local businesses and artisans along a 20-mile corridor from Brookville to Leeper each year. Clarinda Darr, an organizer, said even businesses who aren’t a part of the Gingerbread tour often benefit from the weekend, drawing in some of the customers following the map.
“Any money spent in this 20-mile corridor is good money spent. It is a positive for anyone in that corridor,” Darr said.
She said the shop she works at, the Cooksburg Dry Goods Gift Shop, turned the Pale Whale Canoe building into a second shop for the event. The shop also held a drawing for everyone who came through the doors, and they are still counting how many people signed up over the weekend.
“I think the people were ready to go shopping, and it was beautiful weather last weekend,” Darr said.
The Gingerbread Tour as a whole is expecting to top the 10,000 people who participated in the tour last year.
Darr said Saturday is usually the busiest day, drawing in the highest number of people, while the crowds usually slow down by Sunday, drifting through the shops later in the morning.
The tour had about 12 or 13 of the 15 vendors signed up participate. None of the vendors who backed out of the event were COVID related, and Darr expects the tour to be filled back to the 15 vendors by next year.
She said you can’t add too many to the map because then people might get frustrated they can’t stop at all of them over the weekend.
The Gingerbread Tour looks forward to having another successful event next year, Darr said.