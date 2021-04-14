BROOKVILLE — Borough Manager Dana Rooney provided a positive update to the swinging bridge at the Walter Dick Memorial Park, saying there is a way for council to repair the existing bridge during last Tuesday’s meeting.
The bridge has been closed since February following a failed inspection. Borough council put out a call searching for contractors who could help repair the bridge rather than build a new one, because a new bridge would require it to come into ADA compliance.
“We’ve got some good news there, we’re coming along and found somebody it sounds like to actually repair the current structure that is there, and funding to do so,” Rooney said.
Rooney said she has found an engineering firm who have someone specialized in suspension bridges, and a contractor who is experienced with suspension bridges. The current engineers the borough uses – Gwin, Dobson, and Foreman – do not have anyone who specializes in such structures.
“So, while we all call it a swinging bridge, the true definition is a suspension bridge. These are kind of a thing of the past, and it is an iconic part of our town,” Rooney said.
Rooney has spoken with CEC Engineering, a firm based out of Pittsburgh that the borough has worked with before for work on Walter Dick Park. CEC has a structural engineer who specialize in suspension bridges, and the borough is waiting on a true quote for inspection and construction drawings.
“In the meantime, we do have a contractor who has submitted a formal bid who is willing to do the work. However, we can’t now let him do that until we find an engineer willing to sign off on the work once it’s complete. That engineer is not willing to sign off on it until they inspect it before the work’s done,” Rooney said.
She said there has been some progress made as far as funding as well. She found out that the borough is eligible for grants, the most promising being the Greenways Grant, which has a deadline of May 31. Rooney said if the council has a second meeting this month, she would expect to have a quote back from the engineer by then, and if not she would definitely have it by the May meeting.
The Greenways Grant is good for up to $250,000 and requires a 15 percent match and has a nonrefundable $100 application fee.