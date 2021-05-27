PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Groundhog Festival is returning this year at a new venue of Yoder’s Antique Mall from June 20 to 26.
Groundhog Festival organizer Roger Steele said the festival committee decided it wasn’t worth it to host the festival last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they used the year off to find the right venue for the event. Yoder’s Antique Mall, or the old Miller Brother’s Furniture location, is at 14342 Route 36, Punxsutawney.
“When I’m standing off to the side and I see an older person smile or I see an older couple sitting and holding hands while the music is playing it gives you a warm heart,” Steele said when asked why he still works on the festival.
He is proud to call the festival a family-friendly event, and said there is no alcohol allowed on the premises. Steele got a pedestrian gate to make sure there are no drinks brought in this year at the new location. He also said they make sure none of the vendors have any offensive weapons for sale.
Musical acts have already been lined up for the event, including The Belle Tones; country band North of the Mason Dixon (NoMad); Jimmy Mowrey, who finished top 24 on season 16 of “The Voice;” Cody Eagle, who appeared on “American Idol;” and Don’t Back Down, which is a Tom Petty tribute band.
Along with the musicians, there will be a balloon artist and magician Billy Heh at the festival from June 21 to 24. He has been practicing magic for 16 years, and combines his theater training with the art of magic for his shows.
Wonderzone Dinosaurs by Herb Stine will also be set up from June 21 to June 26. Wonderzone is a traveling children’s museum that combines fun and interactive with education to make science entertaining for children ages kindergarten to fifth grade. The dinosaurs will also feature a live dinosaur puppet show experience.
Some returning events to look forward to include the diaper derby and the toddler trot, a mini tractor pull, and a tricycle race.
“We roll out 12 feet of indoor-outdoor carpet, and you bring your baby up that crawls. Momma’s usually at one end and grandma’s at the other end and they’re trying to get the kid to come across the line first. They usually win a pack of diapers and maybe some carnation milk,” Steele said. “If they stand up they are eliminated.”
Following the diaper derby, the toddler trot is held to give the children who can walk a chance for a race.
The festival has their own pedal tractor for the mini tractor pull so everyone is using the same equipment for the competition.
There will be a circle course set up for children to race around during the cycle race, as part of NASCAR Day.
Steele said the festival committee has about 11 or 12 people who make the event happen. With the move to Yoder’s, the committee is having electric run and is working to put in their own water supply for the vendors and food trucks, as it already has an extended contract for the festival to remain at this location for several years.
“Mary, my wife, was the treasurer for 25 years, and no matter what money I spent, she figured a way of coming up with it,” Steele said. “I have a very hard working committee, I am so thankful. They all have assignments.”
He said this will likely be his last year with the festival. The festival committee has some money on reserve as a rainy day fund, but Steele said they were conservative this year as they need to work on fundraising again.
The festival is still accepting sponsors for events and entertainment, and can be contacted at 814-938-9868 or email groundhogfestival@yahoo.com.