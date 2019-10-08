BROOKVILLE — The 2019 Jefferson County Historical Society’s annual dinner will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Pinecrest Country Club. This event includes the JCHC annual awards ceremony and a special presentation of the newly created film about the story of Douglas Stahlman and the Scripture Rocks written and produced by Edward Frank.
The public is invited. Hors d’oeuvres start at 6 p.m. and a buffet style dinner with three entrée choices begins at 6:30.
The highlight of the evening will be the JCHC first annual $10,000 prize drawing along with four additional $500 prizes and a single $500 door prize. This drawing is limited to 250 tickets and winners don’t have to be present to win, except for the door prize.
To attend the dinner and drawing, please RSVP to the History Center by Friday, October 18. The cost is $35 per person. You may send a check, stop by the History Center at 172-176 Main St., Brookville, or call in a credit card to 814-849-0077. Tickets for the cash raffle are $100 each and are also available through the History Center. For more information, email klyons-jchc@windstream.net.