BROOKVILLE — Applications are now available to participate in Brookville’s Hometown Hero Banner program to honor a veteran who was born, lived, or currently lives, in the Brookville Area School District.
Applications will be available at state Senator Cris Dush’s office at 73 S. White St., state Rep. Brian Smith’s office at 82 Barnett St., the Brookville Borough office at 18 Western Ave., and the Jeffersonian Democrat office at 113 Main St.
Deadline for applications to be turned in is April 21, and they can be dropped off at any of the four locations listed above. To comply with the integrity of the troop banner program and to respect all veterans, each application will be verified, according to Committee Chairperson Lu Ann Murray.
The banners will cost $125 for the double sided 24’’ by 36’’ banner and one 12’’ by 18’’ yard banner for personal use. This fee includes the hardware and installation of the banners around the borough. Additional yard banners can be purchased for $10 each if bought at the same time as the banner, or for $20 each if purchased separately later.
All monies must be paid by money order, cash, or check made to Brookville Laurel Festival with a memo line stating Hometown Hero Honoring.
Applications will be processed in the order they are received. Once a banner application has been submitted and processed, the banner will also appear on the www.troopbanners/brookville website for relatives in other areas to see.
Murray has been working behind the scenes to line everything up to be able to start the banner project in Brookville for two years now, experiencing several setbacks because of COVID-19 last year.
“There’s just so much behind the scenes work that goes on, and we were waylaid with COVID, that was one of the things that really delayed us last year,” Murray said.
The banner she decided to go with is similar to those used in East Pennsboro, but will say “Brookville Salutes” instead. The banners are being made by HTM designs.
“There’s no limit to the number of banners or entry into the program,” Murray said.
She specifically made sure she had approval from the electric company for plenty of poles to be used so she didn’t have to worry about running out of spaces. If a banner cannot be purchased in this batch, Murray said she is planning to do another run, but does not have a time frame for when this will be.
Anybody interested in volunteering to help hang and remove the banners as necessary can contact Murray.
“It’s just out of my high respect for our veterans is why I started the program,” Murray said. “I’m excited about it.”
A dedication ceremony will be held on Hometown Hero Day during the Laurel Festival this year, at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17.
For further information on the banners or applications or to volunteer to help, contact Lu Ann Murray at (814)715-0269 or luannmurray0269@gmail.com .