CLARION — The Tri-County Animal Rescue Center is hosting its eighth annual International Homeless Animal Day on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Park in Clarion.
The Society for Animal Rights introduced International Homeless Animal Day to spread awareness about pet overpopulation. The day falls on the third Saturday in August.
This is a family and pet friendly event that is free and open to the public. The event will include vendors and crafters set up throughout the park with hot dogs, chips, drinks, and cookies for sale for lunch.
Some scheduled events also include the event being kicked off with Grace Troese singing the national anthem at 9 a.m. and a blessing of the pets by Reverend Rafaat Girgis of the Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica at 11 a.m. A pet parade will immediately follow the blessing. DJ Robyn Young will provide music during the event.
There will also be children’s games throughout the day and adoptable dogs from the shelter present to meet the public and possibly find a forever home.
New this year is the Fix ‘N Wagon low-cost vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccines available will include one- and three-year rabies and distemper. Costs will range from $10 to $20 per vaccine.
There will also be raffles for items donated by local businesses to the event. The winners will be drawn at the end of the event.
Tri-County Animal Rescue Center opened in December 2011 and has been serving homeless cats and dogs in Clarion, Jefferson and Forest counties since. In addition to caring for the homeless animals in the area, Tri-County provides three low-cost spay and neuter clinics and a pet food bank.