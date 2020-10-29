BROOKVILLE — Representatives from PrimeCare Medical attended the Jail Board meeting Tuesday morning to help answer some questions that were raised during last month’s meeting regarding the treatment of inmates at the Jefferson County Jail.
The board gave the floor to Sheriff Carl Gotwald to open questions up to the PrimeCare representatives.
The first question he had was why the jail had to transport by ambulance so much of the time, and what the requirements for ambulance transport were.
“A lot of them seem like we should be able to take them by car like we used to, but there’s certain things where you’re required, or it’s up to the nurse as to how they’re transported,” Gotwald said.
Chuck Luffey, director of administration for PrimeCare said a lot of this depends on the medical situation and if the officers can handle it during a car transport. He said any cardiac issues are often handled with an ambulance in case the situation would escalate into cardiac arrest.
He said something less time sensitive like abdominal pain that is not critical could be a sheriff or jail transport. Brent Bavington, PrimeCare president, agreed with this, saying there were many conditions that are handled on site rather than being sent out.
“PrimeCare has established itself for me in a lot of regards, it’s just a lot of little things,” Gotwald said. Sometimes I get mad at you, but you’ve done a fantastic job as far as cutting our end down with the transports and stuff because of everything you’re able to do in house now.”
PrimeCare also cleared up why some of the inmates have to be transported to Pittsburgh. In this situation, the inmate has often started doctoring with, or had surgery already, with a doctor in Pittsburgh previously.
“Most of your local doctors are a little hesitant to treat someone who’s already being treated because of the history and the established relationship there,” Luffey said.
He then said another issue lately has been that when they do transport to the hospital, they get to the ER and don’t know why they are transporting someone there, or their medical information.
“We’re not knowing why, so we get up there and they ask ‘why are you here?’ and we don’t know,” Gotwald said. “It’s pretty frequent they want medical history, and we’re not sent with that… Then the hospital tries to call, and there’s things going on at the jail and people don’t answer the phone.”
A solution suggested by Gotwald was to send the inmates medical information in a sealed envelope to the hospital with the guards or deputies. Another issue is when they have to transport someone after-hours and there is no one to contact.
The PrimeCare workers said they could provide one of their phone trees to get a hold of a regional manager or directors who have access to the computers systems as well. Daniel Munoz, deputy warden also said the jail used to give them envelopes to take with them when transporting an inmate.
PrimeCare said they would make sure to get the contact information to the jail for the cases when someone can’t be contacted for a transport.
“We just need to work a process for after-hours for when medical is not in the building,” Bavington said.