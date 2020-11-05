BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Historical Society held its annual membership meeting and dinner a bit differently this year, hosting a more informal event at the Scripture Rocks Heritage Park.
“This has been one challenging year, demanding all manner of social adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our novel approach to this year’s annual meeting/dinner event – always held in October – was no exception. We decided in early September to postpone a formal restaurant dinner, as restaurant allowable capacity was only at 25 percent then,” Kat Lyons said.
The JCHS members figured people have been flocking to “The Great Outdoors” lately for events, so, for the 2020 Annual Meeting, they chose a natural venue – the JCHS Scripture Rocks Heritage Park, complete with pavilion and picnic area. The dedication event showcased the newly completed ADA accessible Pollinator/Pond Garden and Environmental Education Site – along with hor’ dourves – was the program in lieu of the Annual Dinner.
“However, mother nature herself attended, and didn’t exactly cooperate that day with cloudy skies and a high of 55 degrees, with a persistent breeze I might add. Still, we had about 25 strong souls who braved the weather, many dressed in winter gear. However, Tracy Zents, board president, braved it all with a suit and tie. You might guess that the very next Sunday, it was 70 degrees out,” Lyons said.
Tracy Zents and Larry Anthony were unanimously re-elected and two new members, Arthur McKinley and Linda Benigni Barnes were also elected. All are welcomed to the board.
The Arthur Altman Award for 2020 was presented to Carole Briggs by Zents for her more than 30 years of service to the society, and her authorship of numerous books and articles on Jefferson County history.
The Kate Scott Award was presented earlier to Britt Isenberg, in recognition for his book “The Boys Fought Like Demons,” a history of the local 105th “Wildcat” Regiment during the Civil War, and more recently co-authored Gettysburg’s “Peach Orchard” which again chronicles the 105th PA Regiment. Isenberg, a Gettysburg battlefield guide, who could not attend the meeting, was presented his award by Ken Burkett, executive director, the previous weekend, in front of the 105th Wildcat Monument at Gettysburg.
Zents and Burkett gave an overview of JCHS’s 2020 activities in light of the ongoing pandemic. The History Center’s museum closed from March through the first week of September and reopened on September 8 with the federally approved return of the Pathstone staff. With the exception of the early spring Harrisburg bus trip and Military Show, all other events for spring and summer were canceled, including school group tours and fundraisers.
“We were able to hold our fall Family Bicycle Ride & Poker Run, which was a success,” Lyons said.
Staff (Burkett and Kat Lyons) remained working through the year, applying for Covid Cares Act relief grants, as well as other grants. Main expenses that needed covered were a $10,000 heating system for the archives building and on-going repairs to the failing porch of the Brady-Craig storage building, the site of our prior museum, on Jefferson Street.