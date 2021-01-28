BROOKVILLE — An inmate at the Jefferson County Jail is facing a felony charge for allegedly escaping following an incident where he left work while on work release.
Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney charged Christopher Eugene Noland, 33, of Brockway, on Jan. 20, with one felony charge of escape.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a Jefferson County probation officer called the state police to report that Noland was on work release. He has been employed by a business in DuBois where he reported to work that day around 4 a.m.
Allegedly, Noland left work around 5 a.m. without authorization in an unknown direction by unknown means. This was a violation of his work release conditions, according to the affidavit.
Court documents show Noland is confined in Jefferson County Jail.
Noland’s bail for this case was set at $50,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 11 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.