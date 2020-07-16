BROOKVILLE — During the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning, it was announced that the search for a new Veteran’s Affairs director is ongoing.
Commissioner Herb Bullers said local veterans have been involved in the process of finding a replacement for Krupa Steele, who resigned from the position at the end of May.
“It’s important to know that the veteran group has met, and has discussed a few of the people that they do want to do another interview with. It’s taken some time, but they’re taking their time to make sure we get the right person,” Bullers said.
He felt this process and development is important to share with the public. No names of who is being considered for the position were given.
“As far as the Veteran’s Office, Dave Reitz is there, he’s doing a very good job taking care of things for us,” Bullers said.
Reitz has been acting as the interim director since being appointed during the June 9 commissioners meeting.
CARES Act fundingThe commissioners also approved entering into two agreements with accounting firms. These agreements are with Susquehanna Accounting and Consulting Solutions, Inc. and Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC. This agreement is “...to provide technical assistance and advice in relation to the program expenditures and general administration of the CARES Act funding.”
The hourly rates for these services with Susquehanna Accounting will be $250 for a shareholder, $195 for a director, and $140 for a senior consultant. The hourly rates with ZA LLC will be $250 for the partner director, $185 for a manager accountant, $125 for a senior accountant and $100 for a staff accountant. The companies will only be paid when the commissioners set up a meeting with them.
When questioned about why two different firms were needed for this, Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik explained that one company would offer advice and the other would complete an audit to ensure the money was being spent properly. The same company could not complete both actions at a given time.
“The Susquehanna group will do the day-to-day stuff. These (ZA LLC) are our auditors that will audit this with the legal part of it to make sure the monies are spent correctly,” Pisarcik said.
“The reason we need this extra guidance is the fact that if this money is not spent correctly, the county will be held responsible and have to pay it back, so every nickel that comes out of this CARES Act money will be explicitly explained and be legit before anything is approved to spend that money,” Bullers said.
The commissioners were asked if they had any budget or expected expenditure for these agreements.
“All the billing that we get from either company comes back to us, and we have to sign off on whether those conversations happen or not,” Commissioner Jack Matson said.