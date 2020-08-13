BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Development Council and commissioners are working to offer grants to small businesses in the county from the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant Program.
Jamie Lefever, director of the JCDC, said applications are being accepted from Aug. 12 to 28, and can be found on the county website, and submitted through email to CARES@jeffersoncountypa.com.
“We’re hoping that people will take advantage of this, and will at least try, and we will evaluate if it meets the guidelines and if we’re able to award,” Lefever said.
The CARES Act requires that money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund be used for expenditures incurred as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“The United States Department of Treasury permits funds to be used to provide grants to small businesses to reimburse the cost of this interruption caused by required closure,” Lefever read to the commissioners.
Jefferson County was recently awarded $3,921,662 from the COVID-19 grant program. The commissioners have agreed to use a portion of this money to offer grants to qualifying small businesses with 100 employees or less and non-profit organizations 501c3 or 501c19.
All applications are subject to review. Applications will require some documentation about the business or organization applying for the grants.
“There will be a review team to go over it, and be sure first of all it meets all the eligible guidelines, as law, and to be sure we know where it is and then they will be notified,” Lefever said.
Applicants awarded will be getting a 1099 and will need to talk with a tax advisor. A W-9 tax form will also be available on the website with the application.