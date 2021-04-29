REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Committee approved plans for an upcoming outdoor prom and graduation ceremony during its meeting Monday.
The committee approved a rental agreement with Tent Express for the delivery and installation of tents and chairs for the prom. The cost will be paid for with the evening school funds discretionary account.
High School Principal Missy Mowrey explained the school believed this would be the safest and best way to give the students a prom this year, which is themed “A Night Under the Star.” Prom is scheduled for May 22.
Last year, there was no prom because of worries surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Typically, the school rents an event space for the prom and the students on the prom committee decorate the venue the day before.
“Last year was kind of a bummer, but I’m really excited about this. I think it’ll work, we need to be safe. We got them all little prom masks for ‘Night Under the Star,’” Mowrey said.
This year, the prom will be held on the Jeff Tech School campus outdoors to give plenty of space and open air. The school will also provide a pre-prom meal for the students, which is all the students have to pay for this year.
“We’re going to have a big tent in the parking lot. We’re going to keep our fingers crossed that it doesn’t rain. As long as it doesn’t rain, the students are going to have dinner in the parking lot from Palumbo’s here in Reynoldsville, and then dancing 6 to 10. They’re going to do everything like they would normally do, just we’re going to have it outside,” said Mowrey.
There is no rain date set, as prom will still be held rain or shine. The meal will be moved indoors to the cafeteria, but the tents will allow the prom to still take place outdoors. Mowrey said the tents have walls that can be dropped down to give more protection from any unfortunate weather for the evening. The faculty is also handling decorations this year.
“Roses on Main is helping us with center pieces, and we’re going to spend some time on Saturday afternoon before,” Mowrey said.
She is hoping some of the students like the on-site prom this year, and said it might become a new tradition.
Graduation has also been scheduled for June 8 at 7 p.m. outdoors. The school will set up a stage on the sidewalk outside of the school. The students will sit in the driveway, and chairs will be set up in the green space for family and friends.
The committee made quick work of the meeting agenda, approving all but one item on the list. The committee deferred accepting a proposal for a generator, as the committee has not fully reviewed all the proposals.
“We’re still trying to work through the CoStars system and make sure we have everything in order, “said Barry Fillman, the administrative director.