REYNOLDSVILLE — With the start of the school year approaching, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) is brainstorming ways to reward and motivate students, Principal Missy Mowrey said.
The “School Wide Positive Behavior Support” (PBIS) program, which focuses on respect, responsibility, safety and excellence, unfortunately focuses widely on rewarding students with field trips, Mowrey said.
The PBIS program aims to encourage good attendance, discipline and daily expectations of students, with posters on display throughout the school.
Those involved with Jeff Tech’s PBIS program did meet recently, Mowrey said.
“We’ve discussed some ways that we may be able to reward the students,” she said.
One way, she said, is to continue the “Principal’s 200 Club,” a board displayed outside of Mowrey’s office, another program that focuses on rewarding students for good behavior. This year, the program would have an emphasis on safety and how it relates to the current situation.
“We plan on rewarding students with water bottles and coffee mugs as some of our items,” she said. “We have had to shut off our water fountains and students are not able to purchase items in the cafeteria this year. We are allowing and encouraging them to bring drinks from home. We thought this would be a nice way to provide the students with drink containers.”
Mowrey said there were also some Jeff Tech masks made for faculty and staff members, and extra have been ordered as incentive gifts.
“We were discussing holding a mask design contest in the school,” she added. “Our students are very creative, and we thought this would be a good way to encourage the wearing of masks. We haven’t decided all of the particulars yet, but we tossed around having a competition for a design for a school mask, and a mask related to the student’s shop area.”