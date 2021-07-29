BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners passed a new resolution for real estate tax exemption for the surviving spouses of service members killed in action who have not remarried during their meeting Monday morning.
This resolution is number 2021-03, and is for the extension of the real estate tax exemption process.
“...to include surviving spouses of active duty service members, including those in the Reserves and the National Guard killed in the line of duty,” Commissioner Jack Matson read.
Jefferson County Veterans Affairs Director Dave Reitz has done work on this exemption, according to Commissioner Herb Bullers.
“Basically what this was, is just to ensure that the spouses of the man or woman that was killed in duty, that they would also, as long as they were still not (re)married, they would be exempt from these taxes to help them out,” Bullers said.
Matson said this resolution is “cutting edge for the state” as this is not something passed often. Commissioners Bullers and Jeff Pisarcik said they had only found one other county in the state to pass such a resolution.
“Should the surviving spouse of a service member who is killed in the line of duty remarry, the real estate tax exemption shall end,” the resolution reads.
The commissioners also appointed Richard Fisher as the Emergency Management Agency Director for McCalmont Township.
The board also adopted Resolution 2021-02 designating the Vice Chairman of the Board of Commissioners to execute the JC1 Bridge Project Reimbursement Agreement on behalf of Jefferson County. As the vice-chairman of the board, Bullers will execute the agreement.
The JC1 Bridge Project is the current rehabilitation of Jefferson County Bridge JC-21 which takes Gresock Road over the Mahoning Creek in Sportsburg. The estimated cost of this project is $374,185, and entering this agreement will allow the county to be reimbursed about $265,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.