BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners addressed questions about the American Rescue Plan funding during their meeting Tuesday morning.
Several boroughs around Jefferson County have begun discussing the American Rescue Plan funding, and are preparing to receive the money in the near future. Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said there are some misconceptions that the county is distributing this money, which he said is not true. It is coming from the Treasury directly.
“We’ve been waiting on funds from the federal or state government for a while now. They’ve been telling (us) it’s been coming, it’s been coming,’ but as of today we do not have a single dime in our accounts related to the American Rescue Plan,” Matson said.
Matson said it will either come through the federal government or will ‘trickle through’ the state, but they do not know which at this time.
“We are expecting some money, but we are trying to be mindful and not spend any money before we have it. That has been our policy and we’re going to stick to that,” Matson said.
The commissioners have some preliminary plans on how to allocate the money, but have made no moves yet since the money has not arrived.
They are also waiting to see how they will be allowed to spend the money, as they know there are many regulations with the CARES Act money.