BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners heard an update from Director of Emergency Services Tracy Zents on COVID-19 and the impact of the winter weather storm the county experienced.
“During that 24 hour period we handled 131 calls for service at the 911 center. We had six people answering the calls and dispatching people out,” Zents said.
He said those were all the calls for the day, but most of them were weather related. He said there were also quite a few EMS calls that were COVID related as well.
He said there was also a significant closure on Interstate-80 around the 74 mile marker in Union Township. This was initially caused by a tractor trailer going through the guardrail and spilling diesel fuel. While the fire department was on scene, a secondary accident came down and struck the back of the Corsica Fire Department’s engine.
“Thankfully none of the first responders were hurt out there, but it just gives you an example of how quick things can change for our first responders while they’re out there handling these types of incidents. Everybody was okay, the engine is out of service for Corsica, and I just want to remind everybody this is why we have the steer clear law,” Zents said.
The total snowfall amount was about 12 to16 inches in the Clear Creek area, the Brockway area got about 12 inches, Punxsutawney about 14 and a half, and Brookville got about 14, and Ohl got about 12 inches.
He asked the public to let the public works crews continue cleaning the roads, and for those who live near fire hydrants to help the local fire departments out by keeping them shoveled out and visible in the event of a fire.
COVID-19 UpdateThe total COVID cases for December, as of the meeting, were 572 cases. Zentz said the number of cases are starting to come down, with a peak around Dec. 7 with more than 50 new cases.
He also said they are working with the long-term care facilities in the county as they are seeing an increase in COVID cases as well. Zents believes about 80 percent of the EMS calls dispatched daily are related to COVID somehow.
“We have been working with the Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency where we’ll be doing a mass testing in the county sometime around the end of January. The Department of Health has partnered with a group called AMI to do this testing. We have our plan in place. We’re ready to respond to that when we have all the particulars and the location secured up,” Zents said.
A release will be sent out once this is decided. He said this will be open to anyone, not just residents of the county.
“Unfortunately we have seen some more deaths reported… with the majority of those deaths occurring just here in the months of November and December,” Zents said.
2021 BudgetThe commissioners also adopted the 2021 budget during the meeting.
The 2021 budget has general funds revenues of $14,963,348 and expenditures of 16,336,763 which is presented with a deficit of 1,373,415 and this deficit will be paid for out of fund balance, so there will be no tax increase for 2021, remaining at 12.5 mills.
“The deficit is largely due to the change in health insurance with the county going to a higher deductible and self-funding a portion of the deductible for the employees. The change to Children in Youth, the county is 100 percent responsible for congregate care,” said Veronica McNutt, the director of finance.
Nine Star Project update
Jamie Lefever provided the Jefferson County Commissioners with an update on the Nine Star Project just outside the Brookville Borough in Pinecreek Township during the meeting last Thursday.
Nine Star has entered into an agreement with a non-disclosed developer with 140 acres to begin developing.
“It’s good news, and there will be further information as it evolves,” Lefever said.
She said it could bring up to $15 million to the county. She congratulated Nine Star and the county commissioners for standing beside them. She ended by saying hopefully there would be progress there soon, and she thought this was a good end to the year.