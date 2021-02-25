BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners approved an ordinance during the meeting Tuesday morning that will restructure their finances and lock them in to an interest rate that will likely save money in the next 20 years.
Sam Lynch, the chief financial consultant, explained the ordinance as restructuring the 2012 bond issue, and three other loans from 2015, 2015-B, and 2016 to reduce the interest on debt service payments.
Lynch passed the explanation over to Joseph Muscatello, managing director, public finance with Boenning and Scattergood, Inc. to explain the county’s financial rating and how it impacts the restructuring.
“You can see how well all of you work together based on the rating that the county received. As you know about a month ago we had our rating call with Standard & Poor’s, Standard and Poor’s is an independent agency that reviews the finances of the county, the management of the county, and the economics of the area of the county, takes all that information and rates the County. I’m very happy to say the county was rated an A plus,” Muscatello Said.
He also said the higher the rating a county receives, the lower the interest rates and lower cost of municipal insurance are. Muscatello compared Jefferson County with a county that received a rating of A minus and said that it equated to about a $25,000 difference off the insurance the county approved.
“So by you being rated as high as you were, you save about $25,000 on this insurance, and what this insurance does, it guarantees the payment of the bonds, so that if something would happen in the county… these two companies would come in and make good on the payments of the bonds,” Muscatello said.
He said he believes the last time the county was rated was in 2016, and was rated an A, so the rating has improved in the last four years.
Commissioner Jack Matson spoke about how the county came to have such a high financial rating, saying it started about 18 years ago. At the time, Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik and his Board of Commissioners were in office and the county was not in the best financial shape.
“Their board of commissioners worked very hard, made some really tough calls, cut spending, did wage freezes, made tough financial calls to get us, this board of commissioners in position to take advantage of that, and that’s what we did,” Matson said.
The commissioners knew last year that COVID was going to put a financial strain on the county. He explained that when the legislature passes a budget, there are unfunded mandates that the county has to provide.
“The county is the last line of defence. No one really likes to raise taxes, and when they can, they’ll kick it down the road to our level. We are mandated to balance our budget, we are mandated to run this county efficiently, and that’s what we’ve done,” Matson said.
The refinancing of the 2012 bonds, the county will save about $56,000, according to Muscatello, the three bank loans have variable rates and can change every few years. Based on the markets right now, he said it seems like a good idea to lock in the current market rates.
“By locking in the rates, we’re able to restructure the bonds to still get around the two percent, extend the debt about four years, and reduce your debt service payment in the first year by about $730,000, and then every year thereafter we’re taking your current debt service payment of $1,612,000 down to about $400,000 less, about $1,220,000. So it gives the county a little bit of debt service relief,” Muscatello said.
Matson said this money will be used to pay for the anticipated unfunded mandates that will come from the legislature in an effort to keep the taxes where they are now.
“I thank Sam and his team for that 18-year process to get us right here right now. We’re in the middle of a pandemic, economic disarray every place, and I’m proud to tell you this county is in good shape, and we’re on really solid financial footing,” Matson said.