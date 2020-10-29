BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Disc Golf Club hosted its first tournament since opening the course at Pinecrest Country Club on Saturday.
The tournament, called Oc-throw-berfest, was a 27-hole event to be a fundraiser for the club for improvements to the course.
“It is a 27-hole event we are having with nine holes being played on the actual golf course. It’s a temporary course we came up with for on there. That’s the big attraction to this event,” said Jake Leadbetter, one of the event coordinators. “We used a reference chart for pars and yardage, and following somewhat the layout of the golf course, tried to incorporate a fun yet challenging disc golf experience.”
The other 18 holes were the existing course, played forward and backward, on the extra land the club is using at Pinecrest. The temporary course was set up using portable baskets that can be placed without being cemented into the ground.
This tournament was originally planned for April, but due to COVID it was suspended until the club could find another time to host it. They had to work with the disc golfers in their club, as well as work around the golf season at Pinecrest.
Leadbetter said they ended up having to put a cap on the number of participants because of how many holes the tournament would be. During the initial registration period in April there were 54 people signed up to play. Once it was rescheduled, there were 45 expected to come, which ended up being 40 at the tournament on Saturday.
“We got a great turnout from people in the area that we know played, and some we didn’t know, and some from other areas like Kane and State College,” Leadbetter said.
“I came all the way from Carlisle because I’m originally from Brookville and was very excited to hear about the new course. I was very happy to make the trip to support the club and grow the sport,” said Nathan Brosius, one of the farthest traveling players.
The club came together in the days leading up to the tournament to get the course in the best shape it’s been in for the event.
“We as a club have pulled together to do the maintenance work leading up to it, and i think the course is in the best shape it’s ever been in leading up to it,” Leadbetter said.
He said it was a lot harder to get people to help out with maintenance in the beginning than it is now, simply because so many people weren’t aware of the golf course.
The club also got local businesses to help sponsor the tournament so the club could offer prize packs to the players. Those businesses who helped were featured on tee signs for the temporary course during the tournament.
Rick Romo of Let’s Go Throw, a disc golf company in Huntingdon, played a major role in helping the club plan the tournament.
“He has been a huge figure in helping up get our course to where it’s at,” Leadbetter said.
Leadbetter said the club is hoping to use the funds raised for maintenance upgrades and improvements on the tee pads.