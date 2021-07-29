REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services will be conducting a full scale hazardous materials drill on Thursday, July 29, at the DuBois Regional Airport beginning at 6 p.m.
Participants will include local emergency responders as well as airport staff and the county’s contracted haz-mat team. The simulated incident will include radio traffic from the 9-1-1 center as well as movement of emergency equipment under controlled conditions. The drill should conclude around 8 p.m.