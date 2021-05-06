BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is offering a homebound senior vaccination program for older adults, to help those who might have difficulty getting scheduled and making it to a vaccine clinic.
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging has encouraged each individual Agency on Aging to try and implement a homebound senior vaccination program. The JCAAA saw the program being implemented in other counties, and according to director Molly McNutt, knew they wanted to offer it here as well.
“Erika (Nicholson) from Means-Lauf stepped up to offer her services to visit homebound senior to complete this task,” McNutt said.
The JCAAA has partnered with two pharmacies in Jefferson County to accomplish this goal. Means-Lauf Super Drug in Brookville and the Primary Health network in Punxsutawney were selected by the Department of Health to assist the aging office.
“We have assisted with several vaccine clinics at our senior centers since the vaccine became available for those age 65 and older in Phase 1A. The first clinic took place at the Heritage House Senior Center the week of Jan. 25. Erika Nicholson from Means-Lauf Super Drug and her team were able to vaccinate around 1,000 people that week. JCAAA staff and volunteers helped keep the lines manageable and people comfortable before and after receiving their vaccine. We also assisted with facilitating a vaccine clinic at the Housing Authority social hall in March as well as a clinic at the Reynoldsville Foundry Senior Center,” McNutt said.
The JCAAA staff are calling all active consumers that receive services through the agency, which is about 600 currently. The staff tell adults they can assist with getting them an appointment by registering them online.
“We know that many seniors do not have a computer or internet access so we are happy to help with this process. Fortunately, we are finding that many of our active consumers have already gotten the vaccine while others tell us they are choosing to wait or not receive it,” McNutt said.
There has only been one person to contact the JCAAA about receiving the vaccine at home through the program.
McNutt said the Jefferson County Emergency Services Department, Penn Highlands Healthcare, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and the JCAAA Board of Directors have offered significant support through the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If someone has trouble leaving their home, they can contact the JCAAA at 1-800-852-8036 or 814-849-3096 and the staff will facilitate the connection with Means-Lauf Super Drug to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.