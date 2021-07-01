BROOKVILLE — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) recently awarded grant funding to the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging to expand its Pennsylvania Caregiver Support Program for families caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness. The Jefferson County Area Agency is Aging is a Brookville-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults in Jefferson County, that administers comprehensive services to more than 2,000 older adults and their families each year.
The Pennsylvania Caregiver Support Program provides primary caregivers with a break from caregiving (respite care), reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs associated with caregiving-related services and supplies, education, training, counseling, and more. The program aims to alleviate the stresses associated with caregiving by focusing on the well-being of the caregiver. The $6,000 AFA grant will allow the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging to provide additional support hours to program participants caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness.
Molly McNutt, Executive Director of Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, said, “Caring for a person with Alzheimer’s disease poses special challenges and increasing levels of care that can be taxing on the caregiver’s health. The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is pleased to be able to offer additional respite care benefits to our current Caregiver Support Program consumers with this grant. The caregiver will have the peace of mind knowing their loved one is being cared for while they are away to recharge their battery, which will reduce stress and allow them to be the best caregiver they can be”.
“Self-care is essential for family caregivers, and respite care is a vital part of that because it gives the caregiver a chance to take a break,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “We are pleased to support the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging in providing additional respite care and caregiver support to local families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses.”
“Respite care services are crucial to improve quality of life for caregivers and individuals living with dementia-related illnesses,” said AFA Board Treasurer Barry Berg. “This grant will provide valuable assistance and support to families who are caring for a loved one with a dementia.”
The Milton and Phyllis Berg Respite Care Grants are awarded to organizations that share AFA’s mission of providing support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide. They were created in response to the overwhelming need for respite care as a result of caregiving responsibilities.
Caregivers who need information about respite care or other types of caregiver support can speak with a licensed social worker seven days a week by calling AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 or web chatting through AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org.