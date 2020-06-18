BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County has seen little increase in Census response since numbers were last reported about a month ago.
Reynoldsville Currently has the highest response rate of the boroughs in the county with a 60 percent return rate. Brookville follows with a 58.8 percent response rate for the whole borough, though it is broken into two tracts. Punxsutawney is also broken into two tracts, but the borough as a whole has a 54.3 percent response. Brockway has the lowest response rate at 45 percent.
Big Run has the highest percentage of households without internet access according to the Census Hard to Count website.
Of the tracts in the boroughs, both Brookville and Punxsutawney are broken into northern and southern tracts. In Brookville the northern tract has a 61.9 percent return rate, and the southern tract has a 55.9 percent return rate. The southern tract of Brookville has a higher percentage of renters than the northern.
In Punxsutawney the two tracts are very close in return, with only a 0.7 percent difference. The Northern tract has a 54 percent return rate, and the southern tract has a 54.7 percent return rate.
The tract surrounding the Brockway borough encompasses the entire northern edge of the county. This is the lowest returning tract of the county with only a 39.3 percent return rate. This tract includes the following townships;
- Barnett 25
- Heath 7.1
- Polk 25.9
- Snyder 65.7
Part of the reason for the low return rate in this area is that much of Polk and Heath townships are part of the updated leave population. This is an area where the majority of houses do not have mail delivered to the physical location of their house, or the mail delivery information for the house cannot be verified. These same areas also often have initial contact when a packet is hand delivered to them, which the Census Bureau has not been able to do because of the coronavirus pandemic.