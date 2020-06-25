BROOKVILLE — A grant contract for COVID-19 relief money was approved during the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting Tuesday morning.
Commissioner Jack Matson was not present for the meeting, so all motions were approved by the votes of Commissioners Jeff Pisarcik and Herb Bullers.
The Commissioners voted to enter into a grant contract with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for COVID-19 relief. The grant is the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant Program.
“Motion to adopt resolution number 2020-02 approving the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant Program application in the amount of $3,921,662 and authorizing its submission to the Pennsylvania department of Community and Economic Development,” Bullers said.
Jamie Lefever of the Jefferson County Development Council explained the grant, and what it will be used for before the commissioners voted.
“We’re working with the DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development) to put in an application, and once it’s approved to get the money back that we’ve requested, and we’ve been told that we will get the $3 million that we said. We can count on that to apply to COVID-related responses or expenses in the county through the end of the year…” Lefever said.
Following this, the commissioners approved this resolution.
All county offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, for the Fourth of July holiday.