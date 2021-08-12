BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners entered an agreement with the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for grant money.
This grant is for $77,000 for the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund Program.
“The funding comes from Marcellus Shale Impact Fee and will be utilized for the Jefferson County Housing and Assistance Program,” said Bill Setree with the Jefferson. County Department of Development
The grant money can be used for repair or replacement of roofs, furnaces, water heater, plumbing repairs, electrical repairs, upgrades, and foundation repairs.
“We anticipate to be able to provide assistance to approximately 10 occupied housing units with these funds. We do have a waiting list for this program funds. Anybody interested can call the Jefferson County Department of Development to get on the waiting list, 814-849-3047,” Setree said.
He said this is the same amount the department has gotten the last two years. He expects that to be reduced in the coming years because of the reduction in the amount of money the state gets from the Marcellus wells.
To qualify for the grant, the applicant has to be a homeowner and meet certain income guidelines dependent on the number of residents in the home.
The commissioners gave an update on the plans for the first floor of Jefferson Place during the meeting Tuesday morning, but couldn’t provide a completion date because of material s on backorder.
“We anticipate that being completed by November, but there’s probably going to be some delays due to the delays in procuring certain items for the work. Most items now, you’re looking at a minimum of six to eight weeks for special order items, and it could be even longer,” Setree said.
The commissioners plan to move the Treasurer’s office, the Veterans Affairs office, a large conference room, and a special room for the IT department. Bullers also said it will be utilized during voting time so people don’t have to go up and down to the second floor.
“The treasurer’s office is used a lot, so that will stop a lot of traffic up here. The Veterans office is, there are days it’s just absolutely busy. That saves the wear and tear of people having to come up the steps, or it seems the elevator goes down at the wrong times,” Commissioner Herb Bullers said.
These renovations are being completed with the first round of CARES money the county received.