BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners approved the conveyance of the title to the Tabernacle Property to the Brookville Borough during the meeting last Tuesday.
The Commissioners approved two parts for this conveyance. The first part being a quit-claim deed from the Keystone Conference of the Free Methodist Church of North America. The second part was the conveyance to the Brookville Borough for the Pickering Street Church and Cemetery properties.
“So this is a property at the top of Pickering Street of Brookville Pennsylvania that C.J. Zwick and a number of other people have been hard at work trying to figure out first who owned the property, and who was responsible for taking care of the property,” Said Commissioner Jack Matson.
The commissioners are giving the property over to the borough now that it has been discovered the property belongs to the county.
“It was determined that it was the county’s land, or deeded at the founding of the town, and it was dedicated for cemetery and church use,” Matson said.
The Borough Council will now have the ability to move forward with plans or steps they need to take with the property.