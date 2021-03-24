BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners approved an agreement with KTH Architects for services on the Jefferson Place First Floor Renovation Project in the amount of $46,000 during their meeting Tuesday morning.
Commissioner Jack Matson said the county recently acquired the first floor and would be having it retrofitted to allow the relocation of some county offices to provide better access to the county services.
“Their services will include design and development, preparing construction documents, bidding, and the overall construction management,” Matson said.
Regarding a timeline for this project, the commissioners said this will all depend on how difficult it is to get materials.
“I think we’ll all agree that it all depends on the material. If we can get the material we need to build, we just talked about that yesterday, it’s hard to get supplies, so hopefully this year sometime is the goal. Probably later in the year,” said Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik.
“It’ll take some time, and of course we’re still finalizing the drawings, so once that’s all completed, life is good, but ordering products right now is taking a lot more time than usual to get things,” said Commissioner Herb Bullers.
Matson also addressed speculation that he might be retiring or leaving the area, saying that his family is selling their home.
“My house is for sale, we do have plans, anything can change in the next couple days, anything can change in a moment. I love this area, as you know, I have projects here that I’m working on, and I’m doing the job to the best of my ability. That’s what the plans are now, my house is for sale. That’s the only thing concrete. I appreciate everyone’s concern and support out there,” Matson said.
The commissioners also reminded the public that there are grants of up to $5,000 available through the Jefferson County Small Businesses Economic Recovery Assistance Grant Program. Assistance will be on a first come, first serve basis. Applications are available on the Jefferson County website, or by contacting the Jefferson County Department of Development at 814-849-3047.
The CHIRP grants for hospitality businesses are also still available, as well as the emergency rental assistance grants. These are also available on the website.
“If somebody needs help filling these out, please call the office and make an appointment. They can fill them out here and get the assistance to fill them out here. Not everybody has a computer, and these have to be done online,” Pisarcik said.