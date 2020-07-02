BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Conservation District will hold its monthly Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, July 2 at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Conservation Center.
Jefferson County Conservation meeting
Tags
Alex Nelson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Brookville's first champ: Barb Reinard
-
Jefferson Co. Fair to hold a junior livestock show in July
-
Bowling back on Lanes
-
Christ Dominion Academy holds graduation
-
senior centers
-
‘Rally 4 America’ set for July 4th
-
Jefferson County Jail open for visitation
-
Brookville Council considers rezoning ordinances for Progress Street
-
Jefferson County Commissioners approve COVID-19 relief grant application
-
Reitz resigns from volleyball post
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.