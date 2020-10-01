BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Drug Court program celebrated the graduation of five individuals from the program last at the courthouse lawn, giving out certificates of completion to the graduates.
Christine Konzel with the program explained drug court is a specialty court meant to be a diversionary program that is meant to get addicts help rather than just long term incarceration.
“Now, a lot of people will come into the program just to avoid jail, because they’re really looking at the immediacy of it. A lot of time when they’re in the program for a few months, they realize ‘hey wait a minute, my family’s talking to me again, I have money in my pocket, I’m not sick every morning, I’m not looking for my next drug deal.’ The positive changes start overcoming them,” Konzel said.
She said this is a highly supervised program that sets a person up with more meetings with their probations officer, AA meetings, treatment and counseling, community service, and job requirements. It gives them more constructive ways to spend their time, while also getting treatment for their addictions.
According to Konzel, many of the people will internalize these positive changes over time while in the program.
“It’s high rehabilitation, high supervision, and it saves the taxpayers lots of money, because we’re paying thousands and thousands of dollars a year to incarcerate these people, but they’re not getting anything out of it,” Konzel said.
This program is run by Judge Harold “Tut” Woelfel from Union and Snyder counties, who has been involved in drug courts for 12 years. He started up a drug court program in his home counties years ago, and has been asked to help run such programs in the more rural areas of the state.
“I started asking other judges that did it, and they said uniformly ‘it’s the best thing that I do’ and that is without a doubt true,” Woelfel said. “Is it a silver bullet? No. But if it’s a tenth or fifteenth the price of sending somebody to jail, and you have a much better chance of them being clean and sober when they complete the treatment core program.”
He currently travels to Forest County in the morning, then comes to Jefferson County in the afternoons for drug court programs in each location. Konzel said most of the counties in the state have drug courts.
Konzel said the program utilizes local organizations for counseling and job hunting. When someone in the program relapses, they are sanctioned right away, rather than possibly having to be seen by a judge three months later.
“The sanctioned can be anything from having to spend the weekend in jail, having to do more community service, paying fines, anything like that,” Konzel said.
She said the ripple effect of helping these people benefits the whole community. Once someone gets help through this program, they are more likely to hold a job, support their family, become involved in the community, and take strain off social programs like welfare.
The students have to complete four phases of the program, with the ideal time being about 12 to 14 months, but some may take a bit longer.
There are still about 18 people still in the program, and Woelfel said he is not done here, and has been discussing some new admitees into the program.