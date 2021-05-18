Editor’s note: The following are unofficial results of contested races in the Pennsylvania municipal primary election provided by Jefferson County election office as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Only contested races in The Jeffersonian Democrat’s readership area are included.
County positionsJefferson County District Attorney: Incumbent Jeff Burkett had 4,040 votes to 2,440 for Joe Ryan to become the Jefferson County District Attorney on the Republican ballot.
Jefferson County Treasurer: Incumbent James “Moon” VanSteenburg had 3,680 votes to 2,717 for James “Jim” Mackie to be the Jefferson County Treasurer on the Republican ballot.
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH
Falls Creek Borough Council: Margaret Weible had 98 votes, Leonard Larkin had 80 votes, Keith Snyder had 74, Ethan Fritz had 50 votes and Mark Miller had 49 votes on the Republican ballot for four open seats, a four-year term, on the Falls Creek Borough Council. Incumbent Darrell Kirsch will advance for a four-year term on the Democratic ballot.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIPWinslow Township Supervisor: Mike Mowrey had 233 votes, Andrew Flack had 129 votes, Tim Kougher had 67 votes, and Bruce McConnell Sr. had 32 votes for one open seat, a six-year term, on the Republican ballot as a Winslow Township Supervisor.
BROOKVILLE BOROUGHBrookville Area School Director: Luc Doolittle had 1,471 votes, Matt Park had 1,129 votes, Erin Schiafone had 1,114 votes, Christopher Rhodes had 1,072 votes, Frank Bartley had 893 votes, Elisha Burns had 866 votes and Adler Fleming had 820 votes for four open seats, a four-year term, on the Republican ballot for the Brookville Area School Board. Luc Doolittle had 310 votes, Elisha Burns had 298 votes, Matt Park had 295 votes, Adler Fleming had 266 votes and Frank Bartley had 165 votes on the Democratic ballot for the four open seats for a four-year term.
ELDRED TOWNSHIPEldred Township Supervisor: John MacBeth had 182 votes and Laird Raybuck had 114 votes of the Republican ballot for a six-year term as the Eldred Township Supervisor.
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGHPunxsutawney Area School Director: Katie Laska had 278 votes and Cammy Knarr had 89 votes for one Punxsutawney Area School director’s open seat on the Republican ballot in region III. Incumbent Cindy Depp-Hutchinson had 26 votes and Bonnie Haugh had 6 votes for the director’s seat on the Democratic ballot in region VI.
Punxsutawney Borough Council: Justin Cameron had 238 votes, Eric Story had 197 votes, Cynthia Rebuck had 163 votes, Lawrence Chenoga had 127 votes, Devon Luzell had 119 votes, Daniel Gordon had 116 votes, Crystal Wooten had 107 votes, and Dan Rinker had 92 votes for four open seats, four-year terms, on the Republican ballot. For a two-year term, Joshua MacAfoos had 171 votes, Aaron Hendricks had 87 votes, Patty Penman had 64 votes. Michelle Lorenzo, and Robert Cardamone will all advance on the Democratic ballot.