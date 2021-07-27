BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fair Board awarded this year’s Friend of the Fair award to Patti Slaughter for her years of dedication to attending and reporting on the board meetings and plans.
The award was presented by Mark Critz of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture who said events like this is one of the highlights of his job.
“Nobody had ever honored me like this. I don’t feel I deserve it. There are so many others that are so much more deserving. I’m just doing my job, because I work for the highest authority, the Lord Jesus Christ, I have to do the best that I can with every opportunity,” Slaughter said.
“What’s really wonderful about this for me, is this is honoring someone who the local fairboard, the local fair family, says is someone who needs to be recognized for all the things I’m going to share,” Critz said.
He read the biography of Slaughter that was written by Jim Grant, a member of the Fair Board.
Grant wrote that in the early 1990’s, the Jefferson County Fair Board voted to relocate from Sykesville, to the current location just outside of Brookville. As the land was developed, the locals became curious about what was happening, when local reporter Patti (Lockard) Slaughter appeared on the scene.
“Patti was a local girl, the eldest of four daughters of Robert and Helen Lockard. She was a 1970 graduate of Brookville High School, and had just received her Certificate of Secondary Education at Geneva College in 1974 with a major in English. That background certainly qualified Patti to apply for a position with the Jeffersonian Democrat, and head out in search of a story. Properly armed with her notepad, a couple of pencils, and a camera to record the happenings. She stopped by the fairgrounds on a regular basis to update her readers on changes as they took place on the property, and soon added the variety of entertainment on the ground,” Critz read.
“Patti became a regular in attendance at the monthly board meetings and then published extra materials for the county fair and was planned in detail.”
She has continued to be a regular at the fair board meetings and has organized the printing of the premium fair book or tabloid when available.
Patti accepted the marriage proposal of her husband Rev. Rex Slaughter on Dec. 27 1997. He is the pastor of the Apostolic Gospel Church in Ramsaytown, where Patti Slaughter doubles as the pastor’s assistant and works with others in the ministry caring for the church.
“Although she has a busy life, she never passes up an opportunity to pass along all messages and fairground events as a volunteer for the board. Recognition of the essential leadership, dedication and volunteer spirit that friends of our fairs exemplify in service to Pennsylvania 108 agricultural fairs, I hereby commend Patti Slaughter for her commitment to the Jefferson County Fair,” Critz said.
The award was kept a secret from Slaughter, knowing she would be coming to the award ceremony to “cover it.”
“I have met so many great people since 1990 when I started covering the fair board. And thank God they don’t last until midnight like they used to,” Slaughter said. “It has been a privilege meeting new friends every year. I thank everyone for this honor, it’s such a treasure.”