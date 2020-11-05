BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Historical Society held a dedication for the new ADA accessible pollinator pond and garden during its annual membership meeting this year, which was held at the Scripture Rocks Heritage Park in lieu of a formal restaurant dinner.
From fall 2019 through spring-summer 2020, a team of four – Chuck and Kim Williams, Ken Burkett, and Kat Lyons – sourced and planted more than 170 native plants in a 4-5 inch unforgiving rock/clay landfill with a cement-like sandstone bottom barrier. After tons of garden soil, topsoil and mulch, the plants began to thrive, even in the drought. Once the pollinator garden was 75 percent done, there was only the interpretive panels to worry about.
As the cost was prohibitive to have any company design the panels, a team of three – Burkett, Chuck Williams and Lyons – worked on developing the graphics for the panels all summer through mid-September. They worked down to the wire to get the finished panels back from Pannier Company in Gibsonia. On September 29, Burkett drove to Gibsonia to retrieve the panels. The installation of the panels was completed the day before the event.
A volunteer crew of four to five staff, board members and friends installed the panels, using post hole diggers and heavy steel spikes to dig through rock hard ground. The cement they poured was still “fresh” on event day, but the panels all remained in place.
“This goes to show what a dedicated crew of volunteers can achieve. The entire project has been two long years in the making to date,” Lyons said.
The dedication followed the meeting. Lyons, who is in charge of Administrative Operations and Grants at the Jefferson County History Center, announced JCHS received a generous grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation in July to build the ADA accessible trail from the parking lot to the ADA accessible area. She said they felt this area was necessary due to lack of ADA accessible nature/cultural heritage sites in the region.
“The Expanded Impact grants program embraces both Christopher and Dana Reeve’s vision and legacy to advance the quality of life of those living with paralysis,” said Mark Bogosian, director, Quality of Life Grants Program. “By building upon and expanding proven, successful projects, the Reeve Foundation is setting the course for increased impact by bringing these projects to scale for greater community, regional, and national effect, and to serve more people living with paralysis and other cross-disabilities.”
The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, more than 3,200 grants totaling more than $30 million have been awarded. Funding for these new cycles of grants was made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living.
Lyons noted they also received funding from the Jefferson County Hotel Tax, administered via the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau, and from American Hiking and L.L. Bean for the Native Plant-Pollinator Garden Exhibit, which funded the kiosk and interpretive panels and signage. Cypress Clocks & Gifts also obtained an ADA accessible outdoor table for the park at a great price. Board member Chuck Williams, of Williams Ecological, LLC, then presented an overview of plant-pollinator ecology and pond life, and the bird and other animal species the pond pollinator garden will attract. Most notably according to Williams, the milkweed planted will attract monarch butterflies, as it is the only host plant that monarch larvae feed on.
“We welcome disabled individuals and everyone to come out and enjoy this special site. Spring 2021 will see the completion of the pollinator garden and the beginning of ecology programming, featuring speakers who are professionals in their fields and an opportunity to participate in ‘citizen science’ observations of pollinators and pond life attracted to the garden,” Lyons said.