BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) recently announced the hiring of April McClain as assistant property manager for the public housing program. Her first day of employment was Aug. 10. April will be under the supervision of Nicole Brown, director of housing.
McClain’s role with JCHA will be to assist in the public housing program with all aspects of management. She will provide support in the areas of management, physical appearance of properties and resident relations.
McClain has an extensive background in social services, including previously being employed as a domestic violence counselor, along with extensive office experience. McClain said of her new position, “I’m ready for this new adventure to begin. I’m excited to put my skills to use helping people.”
“We’re pleased to welcome April as part of the JCHA team, and we feel with her background, she will be an asset to our public housing program,” said Deputy Director Deb Shook.