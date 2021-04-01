BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County and the surrounding areas dealt with the damages and repercussions of a windstorm Friday, with Brookville experiencing widespread power outages caused by the weather.
According to the National Weather Service, winds reached peak speeds around 10 a.m. with gusts up to 51 miles per hour. Continuous wind speeds reached about 36 miles per hour. The wind started around 8 a.m. and continued to get stronger until about noon, before dissipating by about 3 p.m.
The National Weather Service classifies winds speeds of 26 to 39 miles per hour or frequent wind gusts of 35 to 57 miles per hour as a moderate threat level.
Jefferson County Director of Emergency Services Tracy Zents addressed the major power outages experienced by Brookville residents, along with other major occurrences in the county.
“The 911 Center took probably 20 to 25 calls for down trees, power and utility lines all over the county. As of this email (on Friday), we have about 1,100 people without power, to include the 911 Center, county jail, North Fork Heights and most areas of Brookville up to around and including the high school,” Zents said.
He said most of the power outages within the Brookville area were believed to be the result of a substation along the Swamp Run Road area of Knox Township with a transformer fire.
There was also a report of a tree that struck a car in Washington Township. Zents reported there were no injuries in this incident. By 3:30 p.m. Friday, all the fire departments had returned to their stations.
Zents provided an update to the 911 Center Friday afternoon following the worst of the wind and resulting damages.
“As for us at the 911 Center, we are still on generator power, however no vital services were lost due to the power outage. All systems are operational. As of now, there are no unmet needs that have been requested of us, however we will continue to monitor restoration efforts and respond to any additional requests,” Zents said Friday.