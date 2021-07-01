BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board discussed a few new changes made at the jail as the COVID-19 pandemic slows and more inmates get the vaccine, as well as the employee shortage the jail is experiencing.
Warden Dustin Myers told the board that in-person visitations are now allowed again, and the outdoor yards are open to the inmates.
“Right now we have two visitations a week, either they can do two on site, two off site or a combination one on, one off,” Myers said.
Whether the person has the vaccine or not does not affect visitations. The video visitation now gives inmates the opportunity to see their family members even in circumstances similar to the pandemic, according to Myers.
The yard is open to the inmates as well, with Myers saying they weren’t able to have them open last year because of the pandemic. Now, they are able to get the inmates outside a few times a week, depending on weather.
He also said that the jail had 14 more inmates receive their first doses of the vaccine, and seven got their second dose, along with three staff members.
Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson warned Myers to expect some inmates from Clearfield County if the jail could take them.
“Be watchful for Clearfield County, there’s an MDJ (judge) over there that has been saying as soon as the pandemic’s over they’re filling the jail, and they are doing that, so we’re going to get some people,” Matson said.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik then added, “if the jail can handle it.” Myers said the jail is short staffed “as is every other business in the county and surrounding areas.”
“We’re doing the best we can and working as much as we possibly can, but we’re definitely short,” Myers said.
The jail is accepting applications for new correction officers. Those interested must have a high school diploma or equivalent, be a U.S. citizen, and be able to pass criminal background and drug tests.
The starting pay is $10 an hour for the first three weeks of training. After this, the rate increases to $12 an hour. After the probationary period, the pay increases to $16.35 an hour.
Correction officers have to supervise, care for, and control the inmates at the jail. They are responsible for the security of the jail, protecting the public, staff and inmates, and serving as a liaison between the inmates and supervisory staff.
Candidates must be willing to work daily with potentially aggressive inmates, conduct inmates searches including body searches, occasionally be involved in physical confrontations to enforce the jail rules, and conduct head counts.
For those interested, applications will be accepted at the Jefferson County Commissioners Office at Jefferson Place.