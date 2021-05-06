BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board had a heated discussion about an inmate with health condition in need of a special diet, and the subsequent money this is costing the county during its meeting Tuesday.
Sheriff Carl Gotwald raised an issue with an inmate who has been to the hospital several times due to blockages in his intestines. The inmate is supposed to be on a soft-food diet on orders from the doctors who have cared for him.
Gotwald asked about the inmate being at the hospital to have a surgery to remove the most recent blockage. He doesn’t have any teeth, according to Gotwald, so he swallows some food whole because he can’t chew.
Gotwald wanted the food the inmate is being given to be more closely monitored to prevent further trips to the hospital for blockages.
“We’ve had him to a surgeon already who said it’s irreparable, it must be a lifelong thing he’s always had, and there’s nothing you can do about it, he just has to watch what he eats,” Gotwald said.
Myers said the nutrition group at the Heritage House has been providing a soft diet for the inmate. He later said the issues are not caused by his diet but an earlier incident.
“It actually paralyzed part of his small intestine, which made him not able to digest food properly. It’s not his diet,” Myers said.
Myers said the inmate was initially put on a liquid diet, but refused to eat the food given to him, so he was changed to a soft-food diet by his doctor.
Treasurer Jim “Moon” VanSteenburg raised issue with the amount of money these repeated trips were costing the county. He questioned why the inmate’s diet was not more strict to prevent the blockages.
Myers said the surgery the inmate recently had was inevitable, and reiterated that his diet was not the main factor in the hospital trips.
Commissioner Herb Bullers said there are some things the board cannot completely take control of. He said that with orders from the doctor on what should be fed, there is nothing the board can change about that.
Court Administrator Chad Weaver also added that the judge is aware of these issues and is attempting to expedite the inmate through the system, with regard to due process.