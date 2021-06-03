BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board heard an update to the inmates receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and revisited an issue from the previous meeting.
Warden Dustin Myers said Means-Lauf SuperDrug provided staff and inmates at the facility with the vaccine.
“We did a number of second doses already, and we had actually a lot more interest this time in first doses. I believe we’re somewhere around 50 inmates at least have their first dose, and six officers have theirs. They’re taking it a little more seriously than they were months back,” Myers said.
Myers said when Means-Lauf comes back to give second doses, and about a week prior the deputy warden goes around and asks every inmate in the facility if they’re interested in getting a first dose.
“That way whenever Means-Lauf comes to give the second dose, we already have the first doses ready to go by name. It’s a pretty good system,” Myers said.
Sheriff Carl Gotwald brought this up during the old business portion of the meeting, saying he felt some of the board members handled it unprofessionally.
“Last meeting kind of became a show between everybody fighting. It was very unprofessional of some people. I’ve been with the county for 26 years, 16 of those years I’ve sat at this table in and out from chief deputy to sheriff, and I never heard any warden raise his voice at a meeting, accuse people of having an agenda, or threaten bodily harm. When you have to step between two people, I think that’s going above and beyond this meeting,” Gotwald said.
He explained he only brought up the issue to see if the county could have whoever feeds the inmates monitor what that inmate was getting. He did say the inmate in question has not had to go to a doctor or the hospital since last month’s meeting.
Board Chairman Herb Bullers said there were some opinions that differed, and the situation should’ve been stopped quicker. He said warden Myers knows how the inmates are being fed, doctor related, the board has to listen to what he has to say.
Gotwald agreed with this and said he brought it up to the board because they are responsible for paying the bills for Myers as he manages the jail. He looked over the meal schedule for the month after the previous meeting to evaluate.
“I think when there’s things that I see on my end that I need to bring to the board’s attention, I don’t think that should cause a fight and things like that, I think it should just be something that’s talked over and decisions made on that that approve everything at the jail and eliminates costs that are… can be curved,” Myers said.
Myers said he was under the impression the issue had already been discussed in an email chain prior to the meeting and was surprised to hear it brought up again. He apologized for his actions at the previous meeting and said he took offense to being “blindsided and insulted at this table.”
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said it needed to be mentioned that the Jail Board is an advisory board only.
“This board does not run the jail, period. You might think you do, anybody on here who thinks they do, that is not the case,” he said.