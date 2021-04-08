BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Library System is celebrating National Library Week, with the Jefferson County Commissioners declaring April 4-10 National Library Week in Jefferson County.
The American Library Association has deemed the theme of National Library Week 2021 “Welcome to Your Library.” National Library Week has been sponsored by the ALA since 1958 to honor all types of libraries across the country.
Jefferson County Library Administrator Darlene Marshall spoke on behalf of all Jefferson County libraries during the commissioners’ meeting, explaining why this proclamation was so important to them.
Marshall told the commissioners some of the ways the libraries have remained staples to the communities they serve through the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the libraries have seen a lot of people utilizing them for printing, copying and computer services.
“I would say even just in the last week I heard positives, we had yesterday someone saying they just got a job and calling us and thanking us for our help, and we’ve seen a lot of people coming in and using the computers for training,” Marshall said.
She also said the libraries are collecting food for those in need throughout the county this year as part of National Library Week. The six libraries across the county where food can be donated are Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway, Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library in Brookville, Punxsutawney Memorial Library, Reynoldsville Public Library, Summerville Public Library and Sykesville Public Library.
The Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway will also be offering a free book to each child who visits the library during National Library Week. Marshall said the library has been promoting reading to children during the last year and providing free books for children to build their home libraries.
“We appreciate all the work you do, and the libraries across the county, they are one of the foundation blocks in our community, and it makes all our communities a little bit better, and in some ways a lot better, so we really appreciate that,” said Commissioner Jack Matson.
The libraries have worked hard to continue to offer services while working within the guidelines of the governor’s orders and COVID-19 restrictions. Each of the libraries will continue to offer more programs as they are able while continuing to follow the guidelines. Many of the libraries are looking to the warmer weather and the opportunity to host events outdoors.
“I like to say that our programs and services are different, not less! That being said, my staff and the community have been amazing and very patient with all of the changes,” said Janine Strohm, Rebecca M. Arthurs Library director.
She also said the Brookville library is fortunate to have a large outdoor area that they plan to continue utilizing.
“We are as normal as we can be. But a lot of the things that we would love to do, are difficult to do because of the precautions put into place,” said Karl Rebon, Reynoldsville Public Library director
Each of the six libraries are also currently working on plans for the summer reading program, themed “Tails for Tales” this year. They have each handled the pandemic in different ways, implementing new programs while looking forward to returning to normal.
“This last year for our library has been a challenge. It has also been discouraging. Pre-COVID, we were busy. Now, with all the restrictions being placed on organizations, patrons are not utilizing the library as before. We miss our patrons. We miss having programs in the building,” said Jen Soliday, director of the Punxsutawney Memorial Library. “We are still running Children’s Literacy Programs, but they are all virtual. The personal interaction between the youth and the staff who present the programs is missing, which is a vital part of library programs. We also offer crafting opportunities through the Grab n Go bags, which are essentially an age-appropriate craft kit for our youth patrons to take home and complete.”
Most of the library directors agreed that the lack of face-to-face interactions with their patrons is something they miss. Other libraries in the county are feeling the effects of the pandemic in their funding as well.
“The last year has been difficult for our library. We normally raise funds to meet our budget. We were not able to do that last year, leaving financial burdens on this year. Our library depends on donations and fundraisers to keep our doors open. We applied and received several grants but it still wasn’t what we normally bring in for our fundraisers,” said Jennifer Coleman, director of the Summerville Public Library.
Rebon said something similar regarding Reynoldsville, highlighting how important community support is for all libraries.
“It’s important to note that we all need support from the community whether it’s attendance, or monetary support. We are here for you, but we also need help from you as well. Libraries in communities are an important asset to have,” Rebon said.
All of the libraries are eager to share future programs with the public, and look forward to seeing their patrons in the library again. The community is encouraged to bring non-perishable food to any of the library locations listed above this week to help celebrate with them, and also learn about the many services offered.