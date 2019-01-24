BROOKVILLE — This will be the 150th anniversary of the Jefferson County Courthouse and the Jefferson County Commissioners want to make sure the courthouse is looking good.
To that end they voted Tuesday to enter an agreement with KTH Architects in DuBois for architectural services for the repainting of the courthouse, which will include repairing and repainting the entire exterior. The amount of the agreement is not to exceed $18,000. That amount is for KTH’s services, which will include bidding the project and overseeing it. Commissioner Jack Matson said the commissioners expect the painting project itself to cost quite a bit more.
The commissioners are looking for the project to be completed by September 13, when the courthouse marks its 150th birthday. “We are planning a celebration for that anniversary so we are going to contract to have it finished before then,” Commissioner Jack Matson said.
Development director
The commissioners announced the hiring of Jamie Lefever of New Bethlehem. She will fill the vacancy left by Brad Lashinsy as the county’s Devlopment Council Executive Director She is the former executive director of the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation and the former executive director of the Armstrong County Tourism Bureau.
Appointments made
The commissioners made several appointments at Tuesday’s meeting. Those included:
- Douglas Zimmerman of Brookville and Jeff McMaster of Brookville to the Jefferson County Fair Authority. Both appointments are for five year terms, which would expire on December 31, 2023. Zimmerman is currently a member of the Authority.
- Bill Setree who was re-appointed to the Area Transportation Authority for a five year term. His term will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
Projects approved
The commissioners approved two projects for funding as submitted by the Jefferson County Hotel Tax Committee. Both are for the Jefferson County Historical Society. One is $1,900.50 for marketing materials and the other is $1,430 for rack cards on Scripture Rocks.
Knox Township aid
The commissioners approved a $10,000 County Aid Project for Knox Township to help offset the cost of a 2019 Ford F-550 4x4. The money will be paid from the liquid fuels account and will be used to help replace the township’s plow truck that burned up. The cost of the new truck is about $80,000.
Wire for the jail
The commissioners voted to enter an agreement with Schrock Fence Company to repair the razor wire fence at the Jefferson County Jail for $10,958. The razor wire had originally been installed improperly on the outside fencing and this will correct that. No inmates are allowed into the yard area during the winter so it is the best time to replace the razor wire at the top of the fencing.
Meeting
The next meeting of the Jefferson County Commissioners will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at Jefferson Place. All county offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 18, for Presidents Day.
