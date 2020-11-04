BROOKVILLE — There were lines out both sides of the Heritage House as voters waited for their turn to cast their ballots on Election Day Tuesday.
Traci Dush said the voter turnout had been great, and that the building had been busy the whole time.
She said there had been a line coming out of each side of the building for most of the morning. The left side of the building had a line since voting opened at 7 a.m. and the right side had a line for most of the day as well.
Many people who came through to vote said they had never seen the polling location so busy before.
By 11:30 a.m. the right side was up to about 305 votes cast. The average total votes for the right side is about 700 or 800, and the left side usually makes it to about 650 votes, according to Jefferson County Constable Ken MacInnis.
“Usually by this time, we’re not quite at 300, and we’re already over 300,” he said.
Dush added that there were many people who had also already cast their ballots through mail-in votes as well.