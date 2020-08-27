BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Republican Headquarters celebrated a ribbon cutting last Thursday to kick off the final stretch to the election in November.
The headquarters is located at 194 Main St., beside Tonell’s Jewelry.
Chad Horner, Jefferson County Republican chairman, said the party typically tries to have a headquarters during major election seasons, as it gives the party a base of operations for campaigning and merchandise.
The headquarters will be open Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., from now until the election.
“It’s just a focal point for us to organize and get our volunteers to help out,” Horner said. “We have yard signs for all of our candidates, we have Trump merchandise.”
The ribbon cutting had many candidates, elected officials, and local volunteers present to celebrate. According to Horner, there are a lot of Republican volunteers in the area.
“The support for Trump is overwhelming,” Horner said.
If anybody would like to get involved with campaigning for the Republican candidates, they can stop down at the headquarters or visit the Facebook page, Jefferson County Republican Party.
“We post a lot of events on there, or if we have candidates coming to town,” Horner said.