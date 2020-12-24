BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners and other members of the Salary Board voted to approve several rate increases to county workers in the 2021 year.
The first is a salary increase of 45 cents per hour for all non-union employees. A listing of those receiving the increase will be attached to the minutes from the meeting. The next increase was a 1.0160130 percent increase for all elected officials.
The mileage reimbursement rate paid by Jefferson County was set at 50 cents per mile. It was noted this is the same as the mileage rate has been.
The rate for all per diem employees was set at $8.75 per hour. This was also kept the same as years past.
The amount the tax collectors are paid was raised from $2.20 per tax bill collected to $2.50 per tax bill collected. They will also each be paid $75 for the purchase of the computer tax program.
“We didn’t plan on doing this this year, but we had to do it because they run for office next year,” Pisarcik said.
The increase is not allowed to be done during a year when people are running for the position.