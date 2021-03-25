BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners have declared April Child Abuse Awareness Month and Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month in the county.
Kasie Fields, assistant director and forensic interviewer for Western PA CARES for Kids Child Advocacy Center, was on a conference call to share the importance of child abuse awareness.
The CAC’s mission is to reduce the trauma and enhance the physical, emotional, and psychological safety and well-being of children and their families through a specialized response to investigations regarding children and other vulnerable members of the community.
Fields said the CAC is planning an event for Saturday, April 17 to raise child abuse and neglect awareness and prevention to be held outside the county courthouse, in the common area.
“We’re going to have some kids games, some face painting, some baked goods. We’re going to have prizes for the kids and a lot of informational packets and brochures just to give out to families in the community about how to help prevent child abuse and some signs to be aware of if your kids are acting a little different,” Fields said.
She continued to say that they would provide information on how to better understand children, be with them, not push them into situations they might not like or want, and give parents as much understanding about what could be happening.
The commissioners also gave the organization permission to decorate the front of the courthouse for the month as they have in the past.
Safe Digging Month is meant to raise awareness for proper safe digging protocols in the state, and to encourage the use of the Pennsylvania One Call System, or Pennsylvania 811.
The national call-before-you-dig phone number, 811, is for anyone who plans to dig for a project. Each state has their own 811 Center website that can be utilized as well. A caller to 811 can request that the approximate location of buried utilities be marked with paint or flags to protect the digger from unintentionally digging into an underground utility line.
“Call 811 before you dig anywhere in the ground, it is a lot cheaper than finding a utility. That can be broadband, gas, electric, water, sewage, anything underground, so call 811 before you dig,” Commissioner Jack Matson said.
April is also 811 Safe Digging Month across the entire state of Pennsylvania. Callers can also use the Pennsylvania specific phone number 1-800-242-1776 or visit the state website at http://www.paonecall.org/.
It is recommended that you call 811 a few business days before you begin digging, including common projects like planting trees and shrubs, or installing fences and mailboxes.